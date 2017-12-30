First Night in Downtown Youngstown starts Sunday

It's a family-friendly event with music, kids activities, lots of good food and a ball drop at Central Square at midnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Folks in Youngstown can ring in the New Year downtown.

First Night kicks off Sunday and organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever.

First Night features a series of events that happen within local businesses downtown.

Director of Events and Special Projects, Michael McGiffin said First Night has come a long way from when it started in 2001.

“When this initiative was started — there was nothing downtown at all. So it was a way to get people to come into this downtown community and see what it has to offer.”

First Night kicks off tomorrow with a ribbon cutting Sunday at 4 p.m. in Central Square.

