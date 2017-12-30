Lillie Marie Spillman Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Lillie Marie Spillman, 79, passed away at 3:58 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the St. Joseph Health Center following an extended illness.

She was born in New Cumberland, West Virginia on July 19, 1938 the daughter of Jordan and Flora Claris (Lambert) Parker.

A homemaker, she was a member of the Holiness Gospel Mission, Niles. She enjoyed attending the church ladies meetings and was a Sunday school teacher.

Lillie is survived by four children, Arthur Zearl (Cheryl) Spillman of Youngstown, Andrew William Spillman of Niles, Irene Spillman, with whom she lived in Niles, Brenda Jean Hopkins of Warren; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and sister, Mabel Claris Rakich of McDonald.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Zearl “Red” Spillman, whom she married on November 17, 1957 and who died on March 7, 2013; daughter, Flora Marie Miller, who died on July 22, 2006 and five brothers and five sisters.

The funeral will be Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Diana Williams will officiate.

Burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

