Man killed in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was shot and killed in the South Linden area Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East 11th Avenue around 6:49 p.m. Saturday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives with the Columbus Division of Police say they believe an altercation outside the Beverage Warehouse on East 11th Avenue led to the shooting. Police are currently interviewing witnesses.Officers do not have any suspect information at this time. No further details were immediately available.