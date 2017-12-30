Ohio cuts price on 700 bottles of liquor that will be retired from shelves

They’ll be discounted because Ohio will no longer sell them. So once these bottles are gone, they’re gone

NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In 2018, there will be good news and bad news for liquor lovers in the Buckeye State.

The good news? About 700 brands will be discounted in the New Year. Discounts will be between 25 percent and 40 percent on the selected bottles, according to our partners at Columbus Business First.

The bad news? They’ll be discounted because Ohio will no longer sell them. So once these bottles are gone, they’re gone.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control wants to clear shelves of products that are not selling well and leave space for newer or more popular brands, Business First reports. This includes certain flavors and sizes of brands like Pinnacle, Seagrams, Smirnoff, Skyy, 3 Olive, and Bacardi.

Click here to see the full list of brands. 

