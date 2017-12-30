OSU Dept. of Public Safety: a parking employee reported being robbed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a campus safety alert after a person was robbed at gunpoint on campus.

According to the OSU Department of Public Safety, a parking employee reported being robbed at gunpoint outside of the Fawcett Center on the 2400 block of Olentangy River Road around 12pm Saturday. The suspects fled the scene heading north in a vehicle on Olentangy River Road.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a light-skinned black male with freckles. He was wearing a gray hoodie. The passenger of the vehicle is described as a black male in a black hoodie. The passenger was armed with a handgun. The Department of Public Safety says both suspects had their hoods up with the drawstrings cinched tight.

Police say a detailed description of the vehicle is not available. The robbery victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact OSU Police at 614-292-2121 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

