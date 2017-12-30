Penguins streak snapped at 3 in loss to Oakland

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-In a game where both teams struggled offensively, Oakland made the most of offensive rebounds and turnovers to beat the Youngstown State women’s basketball team 58-48 on Saturday afternoon at Beeghly Center.

Oakland grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and converted them into a 16-8 edge in second-chance points, and the Golden Grizzlies also scored 17 points off of YSU’s 14 turnovers. That helped the visitors overcome a 35.5 percent shooting effort and snap Youngstown State’s three-game winning streak.

Indiya Benjamin led the Penguins with 11 points, Sarah Cash scored 10 and Mary Dunn added seven points. That trio was 12-for-22 from the field, and their teammates were 7-for-30 as the Penguins shot 36.5 percent.

Leah Somerfield had 13 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes to lead Oakland.

YSU and Oakland came into the game as the top two teams in the Horizon League in 3-pointers per game, and they combined to go 5-for-43 from beyond the arc

After making six 3-pointers in the first period and going 12-for-22 from long distance on Thursday in a win over Detroit Mercy, Youngstown State never found its touch from the outside on Saturday. The Penguins missed their first seven attempts from 3-point range and finished the game 2-for-22. YSU was 17-for-30 inside the arc.

YSU’s only lead of the day was 2-0, and Oakland scored the next six points to go up 6-2. Oakland’s final 3 of the day came from Somerfield at the 2:06 mark of the opening period, which made the score 15-6. The Golden Grizzlies led 17-11 at the end of the first, and the lead grew to 23-13 at with 5:39 left in the second period.

Chelsea Olson hit the Penguins’ first 3-pointer of the day at the 3:57 mark, and YSU went on to outscore the Golden Grizzlies 11-2 to close out the half. Olson followed her 3-pointer with a block on the defensive end, and Morgan Brunner’s three-point play on YSU’s ensuing possession cut the margin to 23-19. After Sha’Keya Graves’ basket put Oakland up 25-19, YSU scored the final five points of the period on a layup by Anne Secrest and a 3-pointer by Benjamin.

Cash scored YSU’s first seven points of the game, but she was whistled for her second foul on an illegal screen in transition at the 2:23 mark of the first period and had to sit the final 12 minutes of the half. The Penguins trailed 12-9 at that point and scored four points over the next eight minutes before their burst at the end of the half.

Oakland scored the first six points of the second half to take a 31-24 lead, and the final time the game was within a possession was when Nikki Arbanas hit a layup to make the score 34-31 with 4:46 left. The Golden Grizzlies scored the next five points and eventually led 41-37 heading into the fourth. Oakland scored the first six points of the fourth to go up 47-37, and the margin was at least seven the rest of the way. YSU was 0-for-11 from 3-point range in the second half.

Youngstown State will continue its six-game homestand and play its first contest of 2018 when it hosts UIC on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN STATE ATHLETICS