Trumbull County Sheriff: callers pretending to be his agency

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new phone scam going around and it directly involves the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Paul Munroe says scammers are calling people — pretending to be with his agency.

They tell the victim they’re in trouble for not appearing in court and owe money — $500 to be exact.

They’re asking victims to pay in a very specific way — Green Dot Cards. This is a form of payment you can get at the Dollar Store.

Sheriff Munroe says this is a scam.

If you recieve this kind of call report it to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. The number is (330) 675-2508.