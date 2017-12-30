Try a personalized, scientifically-based program instead of a fad diet this year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to live a healthier lifestyle in the new year, a local medical office can help you stick to your resolution.

Medically Fit focuses on nutrition and exercise for a healthier lifestyle. Each patient follows a scientifically-based program that caters to their specific needs and wants.

The center was founded by Dr. Carolina Castelli Figley, who is accepting new patients for the new year. She will work with your family practice physician to create your personalized program.

Figley says the key to sticking to your New Year’s resolution is to be mentally prepared and ready for a lifestyle change.

The office is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. To make an appointment, call 330-261-0020.

Medically Fit is located in suite 201 at 819 McKay Court in Boardman.