25-year-old New York man arrested in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Saturday morning, Pennsylvania State Police arrested two men after a car crash in New Castle — for plans to sneak cell phones and other contraband into the Lawrence County jail.

Ricardo Mantos, along with another unidentified man, both from Rochester, New York.

Troopers say they crashed their car along State Route 108 in Lawrence County.

Troopers responded and found 34 new cell phones, chargers, portable power packs, knives and tobacco.

The items were bundled and camouflaged to blend in with the snow.

Also found was a snow camouflage outfit and synthetic marijuana.

Mantos was going to wear the camouflage and sneak up to the fence around the jail. Then throw the bundles over the fence to inmates waiting for them.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance and two separate counts of conspiracy for the different types of contraband.