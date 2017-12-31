25-year-old New York man arrested in New Castle

Mantos was going to wear the camouflage and sneak up to the fence around the jail. Then throw the bundles over the fence

By Published:
Ricardo Mantos charged with possession of a controlled substance and two separate counts of conspiracy for the different types of contraband in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Saturday morning, Pennsylvania State Police arrested two men after a car crash in New Castle — for plans to sneak cell phones and other contraband into the Lawrence County jail.

Ricardo Mantos, along with another unidentified man, both from Rochester, New York.

Troopers say they crashed their car along State Route 108 in Lawrence County.

Troopers responded and found 34 new cell phones, chargers, portable power packs, knives and tobacco.

The items were bundled and camouflaged to blend in with the snow.

Also found was a snow camouflage outfit and synthetic marijuana.

Mantos was going to wear the camouflage and sneak up to the fence around the jail. Then throw the bundles over the fence to inmates waiting for them.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance and two separate counts of conspiracy for the different types of contraband.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s