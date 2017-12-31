9 apply for medical marijuana lab testing licenses in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nine public and private entities in Ohio have applied for licenses to test the quality and potency of medical marijuana, with three of the applicants focusing on locations in central Ohio.

The nine total applicants filed to create medical marijuana testing labs, according records released Friday by the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Central State University in Wilberforce and Hocking Technical College in Nelsonville were the only two public colleges to apply. The remaining applicants were all private entities. Four of the proposed sites are located in central Ohio, including Worthington in suburban Columbus, two others list sites in northeast Ohio and another applied for a site in Toledo.

Cleveland.com reported the state’s medical marijuana law requires marijuana to be tested by a lab independent from cultivators and dispensaries.

The records released Friday included the proposed testing lab location and primary contact for each but did not include information about others who own or have a stake in the companies.

The seven private entities that applied for licenses include out-of-state entities and companies, alongside Columbus-based Battelle Memorial Institute — which previously lobbied state regulators to open the door for it and others to test marijuana in the state.

There is no limit to the number of testing lab licenses the department can award.

