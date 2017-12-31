Anne M. Gerzetich Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Anne Margaret (Boyd) Gerzetich, 84, of Kinsman, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

She was born Deceber 13, 1933, in Warren, Ohio.

She attended Warren G. Harding High School, where she played basketball and softball.

She had been employed by Boyd’s Kinsman Home, where she enjoyed working with the residents.

She also enjoyed attending St. Patrick’s Church in Kinsman, as well as Bible studies.

Anne spent the past three years at Community Commons Assisted Living Facility in Warren where her humor was appreciated by staff and residents alike.

Her favorite hobbies were visiting with friends and relatives, crossword puzzles, sudokus, video games and avoiding exercise class. She had a great love of animals, especially her horses and dogs. She also enjoyed helping out with the American Legion Post Auxiliary in Kinsman.

Anne was a breast cancer survivor.

Anne is survived by her five children, Robin Shiamone (Kay Whitman) of Cortland, Ohio, Anna Marie (Steve) Bair of Avon Lake, Ohio, Stephen Gerzetich, Jr., Michael (Missy Griffith) Gerzetich and Kevin Gerzetich, all in Kinsman; her grandchildren, Shane (Peggy) Shiamone, Desire (Chad) Boyer, Stacey (Michael) Schnars, Kenna Griffith, Chase Griffith, James Bair, Alexandra Bair, Katerina Gerzetich and Stephen Gerzetich III and her great-grandchildren, Braden, Robert, Angela, Karmendy and Shelby. Other survivors include her brother, David (Jody) Boyd of Warren and her sister-in-laws, Ann H. (Hanka) Boyd of Canfield and Anne Boyd and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen, Sr., whom she married December 22, 1961; her daughter-in-law, Hollie; her brothers, James, William, Jr., Daniel, Alexander, Richard and Thomas Boyd and her sister, Marie Buydos.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio 44428.

A private burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

Calling hours will be on Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a charitable gift in Anne’s name to Canines For Christ Ministry, P.O. Box 28, Lutz, Florida 33548. This organization honors Anne’s love of dogs and her Savior Jesus Christ.

