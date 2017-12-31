Canfield crime activity: Man accused of stealing 14 packs of pop from Giant Eagle

Tuesday, Dec. 12
400 block of W. Main St., report of a man and a woman arguing at the Evergreen Motel. No charges were filed, but those involved were advised to seek civil protection orders.
200 block of Glenview Rd., report of a possible burglary. The investigation revealed that it was a relative, according to police. No charges were filed.
Monday, Dec. 18
100 block of Parkside Circle, reported theft of Christmas wreaths from a gazebo.
500 block of E. Main St., reported hit/skip crash in the parking lot of Giant Eagle. Police said the suspect was located, and insurance was provided. No charges were filed.
Saturday, Dec. 23
8:58 a.m. – E. Main Street, Frankie Russo, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft, providing false identification to police, driving under suspension and failure to yield. Police spotted a vehicle speeding out of the parking lot of the store and said the driver — Russo — appeared nervous when stopped. He provided police with a false identity and was found with 14 packs of pop that were stolen from Giant Eagle, according to a police report. Police said surveillance video from the store showed Russo place the pop into a shopping cart and then run out of the store.
Sunday, Dec. 24
100 block of Fairview Ave., police were called about a domestic dispute between a man and a woman over housecleaning. No charges were filed, and the man left for the evening.
Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.