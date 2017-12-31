Helen (Sauricki) O’Neill Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Private services were held at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens for Helen O’Neill, 88 who passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 31.

Helen was born April 16, 1929 in Girard, a daughter of Michael and Nettie Sauricki.

She was a Girard High School graduate and enjoyed gardening, cooking and her dog, Tiffany.

Her husband, Joseph William O’Neill whom she married July 26, 1947, passed away March 28, 2013.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Lori (Joe) Latone of Austintown; son, Randy (Carol) O’Neill of Mineral Ridge; brother, Pete (Mickey) Sauricki of McDonald and two grandchildren, Alex and Allison Latone.

Besides her husband, Helen is preceded in death by two sisters, Olga Breetz and Julia Bloom.

Material tributes can be made in Helen’s memory to the Arthritis Foundation, 3740 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

