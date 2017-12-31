Mary Margaret Baker Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Mary Margaret Baker, 86, of Southington, passed away early Sunday morning, December 31, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 8, 1931 in Southington, a daughter of Grafton and Urissa (Snively) Baker.

Margaret was a 1950 graduate of Chalker High School and was employed with the General Electric Trumbull Lamp Plant for 38 years prior to retiring in 1989.

She was a proud, lifelong resident of Southington Township and lifelong member of the Southington United Methodist Church.

She was an avid bowler and after retiring she enjoyed having more time to participate in the Southington U.M. Church Day Circle and doing other volunteer work for Southington Township.

Margaret is survived by her two sisters, Donna Jean Solisio, of Lakewood, Colorado and Shirley (Ray) Farmer Kwiatkowski, of Champion. Her memory will also be carried on by her loving nieces and nephews, Shirley Ann (Ray) Young, Jim (Vickie) Farmer, Ron (Sheila) Farmer, Rick (Kim) Farmer, Cathy Sipka, Ford (Terri) Farmer, Phillip (Debbie) Farmer, Connie (Gary) Silvernail and Bob (Michele) Farmer; 25 great-nieces and nephews and 17 great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Enio Solisio.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2018, at the Southington United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim George officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 4, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 5 at the church prior to services.

Interment will take place in the Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Southington United Methodist Church or the Southington Volunteer Fire Department, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.