Mosquito Lake ice fishers stress the importance of safety

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ringing in the New Year with bone chilling weather — you may not love that but ice fishers on Mosquito Lake say there’s no better way to start 2018.

Local ice fishers say this is the first good season in years.

The past two mild winters have cut ice fishing down to a period of a few weeks.

West Farmington ice fisher, Jennifer Robinson said for those getting out on the ice for the first time — safety is key.

“Everybody is very safety concious — no ice is safe ice. They’ll tell ya this is how deep the ice is — or this is how deep the ice is but check on your own.”

