Mount Vernon fireman suspended for flashing coworker

Captain Michael Treisch pulled down his pants and spread his buttocks near the face of a firefighter

NBC4 Staff Published:
Fire Truck

MOUNT VERNON, OH (WCMH) — A Mount Vernon fire captain is on a 15-day unpaid suspension after allegedly exposing his rear end to another firefighter at the main fire station in November.

According to records obtained by NBC4, Captain Michael Treisch pulled down his pants and spread his buttocks near the face of a firefighter who was in the room.

This is not the first time Treisch has been reprimanded for illicit behavior, documents show. In 2004, he signed a “last chance agreement” with the Mount Vernon Fire Department after he was caught exposing himself to young women outside a shopping mall in Richland County.

