Paramedic leaps into freezing Hudson in daring rescue

The man he saved was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City Fire Department medic is being hailed as a hero after jumping into the freezing Hudson River to save a man who escaped a Manhattan hospital.

The Daily News says paramedic Niall O’Shaughnessy and his partner Mingze Wu were on the West Side Highway Saturday afternoon when they saw police officers near the river’s edge trying to rescue a man.

O’Shaughnessy took off his equipment belt, grabbed a flotation device from his truck and jumped in after the man.

First responders from NYPD and FDNY harbor boats were able to pull both the patient and O’Shaughnessy to safety.

The paramedic was taken to a hospital but said he was doing fine.

The man he saved was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

