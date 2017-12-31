Pennsylvania man wins official Steelers truck

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Another Steeler victory was a whole lot sweeter for one Pulaski man.

Tom Smith got a whole lot more than a terrible towel at Sunday’s game — he got a truck.

The fan won a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4×4 with standard features and four tickets to the game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Smith entered the Neighborhood Ford Store’s Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes for the first time this season — one of thousands of entries — and won.

He got the tickets on Sunday morning, at the Ford Fan Zone of Heinz Field and it was aired live on Facebook and Twitter.

This is the sixth Official Truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers that Neighborhood Ford Store has given away in the seven years as a sponsor of the year.

The former New York Resident is a longtime fan of the black and gold and has been cheering the team on since the Terry Bradshaw era.

“I’m still in shock. I didn’t believe it when I got the call — I thought it was some kind of sales gimmick. But when I got the text I thought maybe it could be for real.”

Chairman of Neighborhood Ford Store said Smith is the third Tom in a row to win.

“If your name is Tom — I highly recommend you enter next year’s Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes — you probably have a heck of a good chance to win based on this history.”