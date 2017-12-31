School adjustments are likely this week

Wind chill temperatures could reach into the negative teens multiple mornings this week

This week the temperatures are going to be worse — every morning will have low temperatures in at least the single digits.

Add the winds and our wind chills will be in the negative teens on multiple mornings.

Students should not be outside waiting at the bus stop this week. It’s going to be cold — even for your grandparents standards (who swear they used to go to school in these temperatures and in the snow — up hill both ways).

Here are the forecasted wind chill values on the coldest mornings:

To make matters worse — on Friday, we are only expected to reach a high in the single digits. This will keep the wind chills in the negatives for most of the day.

This week, there is a high probability to see school adjustments across the Valley.

Friday will be the best chance to see school cancelled.

