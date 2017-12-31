Stephen Straley Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Straley passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at his home.

He was born on December 31, 1956 in Youngstown to Cecil and Sophie Straley (Jablonski).

He enjoyed watching wrestling, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jennifer Wolfe of Boardman; son, Jason Wolfe of Boardman; his sister, Blanche Straley of Cleveland; his grandchildren, Chelsea Wolfe and Jason Wolfe II.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jesse Wolfe.

Mr. Straley requested not to have any services and be cremated.

Mr. Straley requested not to have any services and be cremated.

