Toby Dee Stivers Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Toby Dee Stivers, age 36, died at 8:23 a.m. Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born December 24, 1981 in Naples, Florida, the son of Cathy (Platt) Stivers and the late Ted Stivers.

Toby worked as a laborer for ten years at Premier Bandag #8 in Alliance.

Survivors include his wife, Amy (French) Stivers, whom he married October 13, 2001; three sons, Perry, Ethan and Zane Stivers, all of Youngstown; mother, Cathy Stivers of Alliance; two sisters, Cheryl Stivers of Alliance; Carren (Skylar) Baker of West Union; two brothers, Andrew Stivers of Alliance and John Seitz of Boardman and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.