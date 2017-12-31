Verna (Young) Ward Obituary

NILES, Ohio – In the early morning of New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2017 Verna (Young) Ward, age 71, passed away from a broken heart at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, only ten days after her beloved husband of 51 years, Edward Worthington Ward, Jr., passed unexpectedly at home.

Verna is survived by her beloved children, Jeff (Missy) Ward of Girard, Carrie (Tom) Walker of Columbus, Jason (Shawna) Ward of Niles and Jarrod (Amy) Ward of Girard; her grandchildren, who loved her deeply, Nicole, Lance Walker, JJ, Hannah, Jaycee, Sadie, Malla-Ky and Nirvana Ward; great-grandchildren, Mason, Miley and JT and other family and friends.

A service summary is not available at this time.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.