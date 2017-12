Related Coverage Overnight fire at Youngstown business has crews also battling winter weather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business caught fire twice Sunday morning, a day after it already was on fire.

Reports say Big A Drive Thru is on fire once again, for the second time in one morning.

Saturday, the Youngstown Fire Department fought the first fire at the Glenwood Avenue business.

The cause of all three fires is under investigation.

