Anna L. Bobbie Obituary

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania – Anna L. Bobbie, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, formerly Mercer, passed away Monday morning, January 1, 2018, following a ten day hospitalization in UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster. She was 75.

Mrs. Bobbie was born August 12, 1942 in Mercer County, to the late Paul and Virginia (Black) Miller.

She was among the first graduating class at Hickory High School in 1960. She continued her education at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, where she became a registered nurse.

Anna was employed as a registered nurse for over 40 years. She worked as a registered nurse at Farrell Osteopathic Hospital, Sharon General and later was employed for several years at Dr. David D’Amore, Brookfield, Ohio until her retirement.

She was a former member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

Her high school sweetheart and husband, Michael Joseph Bobbie, whom she married on July 20, 1963 in St. Joseph’s Church passed away on January 17, 2014.

Following her retirement, Anna enjoyed gardening, camping and cooking for her family. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughters. Anna and Mike spent winters in their fifth wheel traveling Florida, where they visited their other snow bird friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Lynne Griffin and her husband, Robert, Lancaster and Christine Schroyer and her husband, Karl, Lackawannock Township; five granddaughters, Mikayla, Emily, Karleen and Leah Schroyer and Taylor Griffin and a sister, Betty Moyer, Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

Anna joined her husband; parents and two sisters, Della Walsh and Pauline Moyer in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Beds for Little Heads, www.beds4littleheads.com.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, January 5 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 5 in the funeral home with Rev. Jim Moose, pastor of Unity Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Burial will be held at Unity Cemetery in Lackawannock Township.