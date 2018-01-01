Bertha Christine Lombardo Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Bertha Christine Lombardo, 88, of North Cedar Street, died Monday, January 1, 2018 in New Castle.

She was born April 27, 1929 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Joe and Filomena (Conti) Ona.

She was married to the late Andrew J. Lombardo, who died August 6, 1987.

Mrs. Lombardo worked as a designer at Shenango China and a secretary at Jameson Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church and enjoyed literature, history and playing cards with her friends. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Denise J. Filippone of New Castle, Andrea C. Hite and husband, Richard of New Castle, Andrew J. Lombardo, Jr. and wife, Mary Jane of Beaver and Joseph A. Lombardo and wife, Sarah of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Grace Russo, Dorothy Perrotta and Rosa Perrotta, all of New Castle, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Domenick Ona; her sister, Nancy Padula and her sister, Marjorie Ruby.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church.

Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.

