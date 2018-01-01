Christina “Tina” Mansfield Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio – Christina (Tina) Mansfield, age 47, passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at St. Elizabeth hospital after a sudden illness.

Tina was born September 4, 1970 in Warren, Ohio, the only daughter of John and Ruth (Evans) Barrett.

Tina married Scott Mansfield, on August 12, 1989.

Tina loved life and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. She enjoyed flowers and camping. Tina loved coming home from work and playing with her big guys, “Harley” and “Bailey.”

Tina was employed at T.C.P as a shipping clerk for the past ten years.

She will be so very missed by her parents in Braceville with whom she made her home; her husband, Scott Mansfield of Malvern; her daughter, Shelby Mansfield of Braceville; her brother, Jeff Barrett of Garrettsville and her nephew, Andrew Barrett of Garrettsville.

Tina is preceeded in death by her brother, John Daniel.

Cremation has taken place.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, 2640 South Canal Street, Newton Falls from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev, Steven Spurlock will be officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

