HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 82 between E. Market Street and Route 11 in Howland.

Trumbull County Dispatch says eight vehicles were involved in a pileup in the westbound lanes on Route 82, near the intersection of State Route 46.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

WKBN has a crew heading out to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.