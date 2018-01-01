Fire officials: Kids playing with lighter spark house fire in Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Troy.

Crews were called to the home on West Race Street around 11:15 a.m. Saturday and found heavy smoke coming from the second story of the structure.

According to the chief of the Troy Fire Department, two kids playing with a lighter might have started the fire.

A woman did suffer some minor burns but is expected to be okay.

No one else was hurt.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damages.

Authorities say six family members were living in the house.

The Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.