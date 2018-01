LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year old Lancaster County girl died after a crash Sunday evening in Rapho Township.

The girl was a passenger in an SUV that veered off Lebanon Road (Route 72) and hit a detached garage just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The teenager died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver of the SUV and two other passengers were injured and taken to an area hospital.

Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway.