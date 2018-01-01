Larry D. Scott Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Larry D. Scott, 80, of Sharpsville, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018 at Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Larry was born on January 14, 1937 to Howard and Elizabeth (Chulik) Scott in South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1955.

He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Larry worked as traffic manager for Shenango Incorporated, 37 years, until his retirement. He also drove for Yourga Trucking.

On September 28, 1957 he married his wife, Sue (Vasconi) Scott, who survives at home.

He was a member of Sharpsville First Presbyterian Church.

Larry was a member of Sharpsville Service Club and volunteered as a “Santa Helper” for the annual Santa Claus Project. He was also a member of the Western Reserve Sportsman’s Club.

Larry enjoyed golfing, hunting and was an avid follower of his grandson’s sports. Most important to Larry were his grandchildren who gave him so much joy. He had a special relationship with each one and they were mutually devoted to one another.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Sue of 60 years; daughter, Tracy (Richard) Ellison of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; son, Jeffrey (Barbara) Scott of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter, Kelly Doyle of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Katie and Karly Ellison, Nicole Scott, Jackson and Paige Doyle. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father, Howard Scott; mother, Elizabeth Scott; brothers, Howard and Donald Scott; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Josephine Vasconi and nephew, William Vasconi, Jr.

Friends may call Thursday, January 4, 2018, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018, 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Rosa, officiating.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or the Sharpsville Police Department or Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department, 1 S. Walnut Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150 in memory of Larry.