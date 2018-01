CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Cleveland police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old man with developmental disabilities who was found dead after leaving work.

The body of 18-year-old Andy Hart was found Sunday morning. He had just left work at a Rally’s restaurant nearby.

Police say he died from a gunshot wound.

His coworkers are heartbroken over his death.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.