AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Unexpectedly at home on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, Margo Francis, age 64, passed away.

Margo was born January 2, 1953.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.