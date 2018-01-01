New Bethel Baptist Church rings in New Year

Reverend Lee has been with the church for 57 years and has spent his time focusing on human relations and civil rights

By Published:
Robert Morris Lee, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first day of every new year, congregations from across the city of Youngstown come together to remember the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

And each year, someone recieves a special award for their work in the city and church.

The songs of the choir had the congregation of the New Bethel Baptist Church on its feet.

The annual service recognizing the document signed by President Abraham Lincoln — ending slavery in the United States.

This year, the church’s longtime leader, Reverend Morris Lee was given a special honor — The Reverend Powell Heritage Award.

Mayor Tito Brown said this is a big honor to achieve.

“Reverend Lee is one of those individuals who’s been around. He’s always been kind of that go-to person. If you want his history on the city or if you need help in the city — he’s that one person you can always depend on that will give you sound advice and give you good direction.”

Reverend Lee has been with the church for 57 years and has spent his time focusing on human relations and civil rights. He led the city through the Civil Rights movement.

“I think we need to make sure that we’re continually working on that message — bringing all segments. Whether it civic, social, [or] religious to the table so we can help rebuild the City of Youngstown.”

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s