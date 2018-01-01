New Year, New Penguins? YSU snaps 9-game losing skid

CLEVELAND, OH (WKBN)-Senior Cameron Morse hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to give the Youngstown State men’s basketball team an 80-77 victory over Cleveland State on Monday afternoon at the Wolstein Center.

Morse’s game-winner came on the heels of a game-tying 3-pointer by Cleveland State’s Bobby Word with nine seconds left. Naz Bohannon found Morse on the inbound and the Flint, Mich., native ran up the floor and buried a 25-footer off the right wing for the win.

The Penguins, who improve to 3-11 on the year and 1-0 in the Horizon League, were led by sophomore Braun Hartfield with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and four 3-pointers. Morse point the first double-double of his career with 13 points and 11 assists while Tyree Robinson had 14 points, Jaylen Benton had 11 points and Bohannon posted 10 poiints and nine rebounds.

The Vikings fall to 3-11 overall and 0-1 in the Horizon League. Word led the Vikings with a game-high 24 points while Kenny Carpenter had 12 and Kasheem Thomas added 11.

The Penguins, who led by as many as 16 and 11 at the half, saw there lead evaporate down to three, 47-44, early in the second half and a 3-pointer by Tyree Appleby cut the YSU lead down to one 54-53 with 10 minute left.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Hartfield and Benton extended the Penguins lead to nine, 69-60, with 5:09 left. Over the next minutes, Word led the Vikings on a 17-8 run to tie the game at 77-77. Word converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 49 seconds left to get within two, hit a 3-poitner with 24 secondss left to cut the deficit to one, 75-74, and knotted the game at 77-77 after two free throws by YSU’s Garrett Covington.

The Penguins, who led for 37:28, shot a blistering 62.1 percent from the floor in the first half and made six of their 10 3-pointer before halftime. YSU made 14 of its first 20 shots and finished shooting 56.4 percent for the game and went 10-of-20 from 3-point range.

The Vikings shot 55.2 percent from the floor in the second half and made six 3s after halftime.

The Penguins return home for the first time since Nov. 29 when they host Milwaukee, Thursday, Jan. 4 at the Beeghly Center at 7:35 p.m.

COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN STATE ATHLETICS