Ohio firefighters rescue man who fell through Lake Erie ice

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) – Several firefighters rescued a man who fell through ice along the shore of Lake Erie.

The News-Herald of Willoughby reports rescuers arrived about 3 p.m. Saturday to find the man trapped up to his waist. It took about ten minutes to pull the man free.

Euclid Fire Capt. Dave Rowell says the man was walking along the shore and fell. The man was taken to Euclid Hospital where Rowell called his condition stable.

Rowell says people should avoid Lake Erie whenever there are strong winds.

