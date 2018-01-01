Rose Saadi Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Monday, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God holiday, January 1, 2018, Rose Saadi, age 85, passed into God’s care after a short illness and stay in Windsor House at Liberty Health Care Center.

Rose was born in Youngstown on August 18, 1932 to Assad and Victoria (Beshara) Saadi.

Rose holds the great distinction of being the first female police officer in the Youngstown Police Department and hold badge number One.

A full obituary will appear soon. Please check back.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.