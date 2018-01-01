Ruth Ford Edwards Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Ruth M. Ford Edwards, 84, of Masury, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, January 1, 2018 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, after an extended illness due to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ruth was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on June 11, 1933, to DeWight and Florence (Rollands) Berry.

Ruth was a natural musician and started playing the piano as a young child.

She attended Brookfield Schools, Class of 1951, where she was a member of the Brookfield Marching Band. She expanded her musical talents to the organ as well. She spent her career playing for all the area roller rinks in the Tri-State area.

A woman of faith, Ruth was a longtime member of the Masury United Methodist Church. She was also the organist and choir member for the church for many years.

Ruth also had a soft spot for animals, especially ones in need of a home. She took in countless strays over the years making sure they had shelter and eventually long term homes.

A generous and kind soul, Ruth made an impact on every one she met. Every life she touched was left better for knowing her.

Visitation for Ruth will be held on Thursday, January 4 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Paul) Clark of Masury, Jacquelyn (Dominick) Guarino of Hubbard and Kathryn (William) Foltz of Vienna; her grandchildren, Billy (Jennifer) Brown and their children, Lexie and Caleb of Akron, David Brown and his children, Taylor, DJ and Rylee of Hubbard and Jamie (Terry) Teal and their children, Gracie and Jackson of Masury.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Ford II.