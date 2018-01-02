2 arrested in armed robbery of Family Dollar in Youngstown

The two men were arrested about 20 minutes later on Parkview Avenue

Anthony Johnson and Robert Sellars, charged with armed robbery in Youngstown, Ohio.
L: Anthony Johnson, R:Robert Sellars

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are behind bars after police say they may have robbed the Family Dollar store on Market Street in Youngstown.

The robbery happened about 5 p.m. Monday.

A clerk told police that a man wearing a purple ski mask walked into the store, pulled out a gun and told him “Hey, bro, open up the drawer and hurry up!”

The clerk complied and the man grabbed cash from that drawer and then ordered the clerk to open up the other cash register and took that money, too.

In total, about $220 was taken in cash. The suspect also ordered the clerk to give him Newport cigarettes and some lighters.

The suspect took off and jumped into the passenger side of a white Chevy Tahoe and took off, according to a police report.

About 20 minutes later, officers spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the one used in the robbery and pulled the driver over on Parkview Ave.

Two people were inside the SUV, 31-year-old Anthony Johnson and 34-year-old Robert Sellars.

Police said in the report that they recognized Sellars as a suspect in another recent aggravated robbery.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun, two white hockey-style ski masks, a black hoodie, and plastic bags.

Both Johnson and Sellars were booked on charges of aggravated robbery. Johnson faces an additional charge of driving under suspension.

