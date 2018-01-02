$318K in marijuana seized in Ohio traffic stop

WAUSEON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from California is facing felony charges after troopers say they found over $300,000 worth of marijuana in his car.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over Joseph Evans, 25, of Chula Vista, California, on December 31 for speeding on Interstate 80 in Fulton County.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle and troopers found over 70 pounds of marijuana in the SUV with a street value of $318,000.

Evans was charged with possession of marijuana.

