A cold full moon will lead us to another lunar event

Illustrated below are the “feels like” temperatures for this week. These cold temperatures may drive you loony as we prepare for another major lunar event explained in the weather video above.

Every morning will have low temperatures in at least the single digits.

Add the winds and wind chills will be in the negative teens on multiple mornings.

Here are the forecasted wind chill values on the coldest mornings:

To make matters worse — on Friday, we are only expected to reach a high in the single digits. This will keep the wind chills in the negatives for most of the day.

This week, there is a high probability to see school adjustments across the Valley.

For those decisions you can check here: School Closing and Delays

Also you can track those temperatures with your: Latest Weather Forecast