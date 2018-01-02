AAA: Northeast Ohio starts New Year with jump in gas prices

(WKBN) – As we head into a new year, AAA says gas prices are only going up.

This week, gas prices in Northeast Ohio rose three cents to an average of $2.43 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Price Report.

Ohio is among one of the top states in the country with the largest increase in gas prices this week — 10 cents.

Average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline in Northeast Ohio (by lowest to highest):

  • Ravenna: $2.298
  • Niles: $2.357
  • Ashtabula: $2.370
  • Alliance: $2.398
  • Youngstown: $2.403
  • Solon: $2.404
  • Lorain: $2.405
  • Willard: $2.407
  • Massillon: $2.413
  • Elyria: $2.414
  • Independence: $2.415
  • Parma: $2.426
  • New Philadelphia: $2.427
  • Lyndhurst: $2.433
  • Cleveland: $2.435
  • Mentor: $2.435
  • Chesterland: $2.452
  • Aurora: $2.459
  • Ashland: $2.565
  • Oberlin: $2.572
  • Norwalk: $2.588

Last month, Ohio’s gas prices rose by 15 cents, making it one of the only states with an increase over 10 cents.

As of December 22, the Great Lakes and Central region’s gasoline inventory sat at 48.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. The last time the region’s supply was under 50 million barrels at the end of the year was in 2010.

Nationally, the average price for gas is $2.49 a gallon — the most expensive at the start of a new year since 2014.

