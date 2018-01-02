Browns to interview Texans QB coach for O-coordinator job

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns have received permission to interview Houston quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan to be their offensive coordinator.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien confirmed Cleveland’s interest in Ryan on Tuesday, a day after Browns coach Hue Jackson said he would consider hiring a coordinator after handling the play-calling duties over the past two seasons.

Jackson went 0-16 this season and is 1-31 with the Browns, but is being kept by owner Jimmy Haslam.

The 45-year-old Ryan spent last season working with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was having a Pro Bowl-caliber season before tearing a knee ligament.

Cleveland owns the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft and will likely use it to select a quarterback. The Browns passed on a chance to draft Watson last season and traded the No. 12 pick to the Texans, who nabbed the former Clemson star.

