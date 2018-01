CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to contain a fire at a home in Canfield.

The call came in about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the home in the 3900 block of Montereale Drive, just behind the Tippecanoe Country Club.

When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire. Everyone got out safely.

Investigators believe the fire started in the garage.

Surrounding fire departments are on the scene assisting Canfield with the fire.