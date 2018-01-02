Chill Can plans to hire workers for Youngstown plant in spring

By late summer, Chill Can is anticipating light production, inventories and distribution at the Youngstown plant

By Published: Updated:
Chill Can construction site, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chill Can is planning to interview and hire workers for its new Youngstown plant sometime in mid-April.

It will start with infrastructure personnel, such as security and maintenance, then begin interviewing for skilled labor positions, including engineers and production.

Chill Can said it has already been receiving resumes and job inquiries from the community.

In the meantime, progress is being made at the construction site. A $500,000 water treatment system has been completed to catch rainwater for the project.

Next on the list is to begin a footer foundation later this month for one of the buildings. This will get the site ready for construction by late spring, when the company will be receiving equipment and setups.

By early spring, Chill Can hopes to begin pouring floors and constructing offices and production areas.

The company is anticipating light production, inventories and distribution by late summer.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s