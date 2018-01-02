Chill Can plans to hire workers for Youngstown plant in spring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chill Can is planning to interview and hire workers for its new Youngstown plant sometime in mid-April.

It will start with infrastructure personnel, such as security and maintenance, then begin interviewing for skilled labor positions, including engineers and production.

Chill Can said it has already been receiving resumes and job inquiries from the community.

In the meantime, progress is being made at the construction site. A $500,000 water treatment system has been completed to catch rainwater for the project.

Next on the list is to begin a footer foundation later this month for one of the buildings. This will get the site ready for construction by late spring, when the company will be receiving equipment and setups.

By early spring, Chill Can hopes to begin pouring floors and constructing offices and production areas.

The company is anticipating light production, inventories and distribution by late summer.

