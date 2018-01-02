Cleveland Browns fans’ Perfect Season Parade taking place Saturday

It starts at noon Saturday outside of First Energy Stadium

By Published: Updated:
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It is hard to believe, but the Cleveland Browns’ winless season is going to be celebrated by fans.

They’re throwing a perfect season parade in the city of Cleveland.

Excedrin is sponsoring the parade, telling Browns’ fans that it understands their pain.

It starts at noon Saturday outside of First Energy Stadium, and it will loop around it in a giant zero.

There will be floats showing support — or discontent — for the team and its leadership.

Parade Organizer Chris McNeil said he is a huge Browns fan.

The parade is free. You can donate a canned food item for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Cleveland Browns Coach Hue Jackson also promised to jump in the lake after a winless season. That hasn’t been planned yet.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s