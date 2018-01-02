Cleveland Browns fans’ Perfect Season Parade taking place Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It is hard to believe, but the Cleveland Browns’ winless season is going to be celebrated by fans.

They’re throwing a perfect season parade in the city of Cleveland.

Excedrin is sponsoring the parade, telling Browns’ fans that it understands their pain.

It starts at noon Saturday outside of First Energy Stadium, and it will loop around it in a giant zero.

There will be floats showing support — or discontent — for the team and its leadership.

Parade Organizer Chris McNeil said he is a huge Browns fan.

The parade is free. You can donate a canned food item for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Cleveland Browns Coach Hue Jackson also promised to jump in the lake after a winless season. That hasn’t been planned yet.