Creative Classroom Contest: Poland teacher wants to spread kindness

Poland Middle School Teacher Kristi Martin wants to expand the efforts of her Kindness Club

Poland Middle School Teacher Kristi Martin applied to WKBN's Creative Classroom Contest. She wanted to use the $500 prize to expand the efforts of her "Kindness Club."

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – One Poland teacher’s efforts to encourage positivity in the classroom has reached far beyond it.

The seventh-grade teacher started the Kindness Club as a way to prevent bullying and encourage kindness and positivity.

Now available to fifth- through seventh-grade students, the club has worked on a variety of projects to spread kindness throughout the community. Among some of the club’s recent projects were creating tie-knot blankets for women in the Beatitude House and decorating goodie bags for children in Akron Children’s Hospital.

“We do different activities for people in need,” Martin said. “We just had a hat, scarf and glove drive that benefited Harding Elementary in Youngstown. We’ve raised a lot of good for those kids. We do something every month.”

Martin said the club’s only source of funding has from a $100 grant given by the PTO. She wants to use her Creative Classroom Contest money to purchase more blanket kits and goodie bags.

“We do a lot for the community. A lot of students in this room are big supporters of it. We’re so gracious for this. It will go to good use,” she said.

