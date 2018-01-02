Fireworks company moves out of New Castle for better workspace

Zambelli Fireworks is now located closer to Pittsburgh in Cranberry, Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A well-known fireworks display company has moved its headquarters out of New Castle.

Zambelli Fireworks is now located closer to Pittsburgh in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.

The company needed a better space to create its displays.

“As our aerial displays in performance and quality have contributed to our widening industry footprint, so has the demand become stronger for more efficient and flexible workspace,” a company official said in a statement.

Zambelli will still maintain its operations in Edinburg in Lawrence County.

