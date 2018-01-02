Gabrielson paces Bristol in their showdown at Badger

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since Bristol dropped two straight, the Panthers have responded by defeating Champion by 19 (74-55) and now Badger by 21 (68-47).

Bristol’s Bryan Gabrielson scored a game-high 29-points – 21 of which came in the first half. Gage Elza and Matt Church tallied 12 and 10 as well for the 7-2 Panthers.

The Braves started the campaign with a perfect 7-0 mark. However, within the last week, they’ve dropped two straight by an average of 20.5 points. Four Braves scored in double figures – Logan Lendek (11), Aiden Miller (11), Keith Barto (10) and Logan Popovich (10).

Badger will play at Grand Valley on Friday. Bristol is set to meet Pymatuning Valley next Tuesday.