Gabrielson paces Bristol in their showdown at Badger

The Panthers featured three players who scored double figures.

By Published:
Bristol Panthers High School Basketball - Bristolville, OH

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since Bristol dropped two straight, the Panthers have responded by defeating Champion by 19 (74-55) and now Badger by 21 (68-47).

Bristol’s Bryan Gabrielson scored a game-high 29-points – 21 of which came in the first half. Gage Elza and Matt Church tallied 12 and 10 as well for the 7-2 Panthers.

The Braves started the campaign with a perfect 7-0 mark. However, within the last week, they’ve dropped two straight by an average of 20.5 points. Four Braves scored in double figures – Logan Lendek (11), Aiden Miller (11), Keith Barto (10) and Logan Popovich (10).

Badger will play at Grand Valley on Friday. Bristol is set to meet Pymatuning Valley next Tuesday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s