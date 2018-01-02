Geneva woman accused of stabbing Boardman man after argument

Britteny Nemitz is charged with felonious assault

By Published:
Brittney Nemitz, charged with felonious assault in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Geneva woman is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man in Boardman.

Britteny Nemitz, 38, was arrested on Saturday at an apartment in the 100 block of Carter Circle. Police said she was carrying her belongings to a car when they arrived.

A 32-year-old man told police that Nemitz stabbed him after an argument. He told police that she was upset by something that he said to a bartender while they were drinking at the Steel City Bar in Youngstown.

He said after an argument with Nemitz, she stabbed him in the chest with a pocket knife.

Police said when they first arrived at the man’s apartment, he was uncooperative and highly intoxicated. He was screaming and told police that he wasn’t pressing charges, according to a police report.

Police said the victim later calmed down and said he had “never been stabbed before” and “didn’t know how to act.” He said he wanted to press charges against Nemitz.

According to the police report, doctors told police that the knife missed the victim’s organs, stopping at his rib cage.

Police noted that there was a lot of blood splatter across the floor of the apartment, and Nemitz had blood on her face and arms.

Tuesday, Nemitz’s bond was set at $15,000, and she was ordered to have no contact with the Boardman man. A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. February 6.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s