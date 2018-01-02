Harry J. Dill Obituary

NEW MILFORD, Connecticut (Formerly Girard, Ohio) – Harry J. Dill, 73, formerly of Girard, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at Village Crest Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, following a lengthy illness.

Harry was born September 9, 1944, in Youngstown, the son of the late Harry E. and Agnes Watson Dill, Jr. and was a 1963 graduate of Girard High School. He then graduated from Hocking Technical College in Nelsonville with an associate degree in forestry.

After graduation, Harry visited his sister and brother-in-law in Germany and had an adventure spending six months visiting every country in Europe.

For the past 26 years, Mr. Dill lived in New Milford, where he owned and operated his own business.

A true “disciple,” Harry was a very religious man and was a faithful member of Grace Family Church in New Town, Conn.

Harry loved to read and owned many books and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

His wife, Sally Hewlett Dill, whom he married July 30, 2010, passed away July 6, 2015.

Harry leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Carolyn Alexander of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Joanne Lozier of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; a niece, Susan Alexander of Niles and two nephews, David (Regina) Alexander of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Todd (Kimberly) Alexander of Commerce Township, Michigan.

Harry will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, a sister, Bonnie Jean Fridley, preceded Harry in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 6, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Harry’s family.